West Virignia on the list for potential Virgin Hyperloop site

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is on the list of prospective sites for Virgin Hyperloop One’s Hyperloop Certification Center, according to a company representative.

While the company is still eyeing several states as potential homes for the research and development center, a team of West Virginia officials has been working to try to bring the revolutionary transportation technology to the Mountain State.

Kristen Hammer, business development manager for Virgin Hyperloop One, said the company is in the process of whittling down its list.

“We are very conscious to make this a very thoughtful process in general,” she said. “We don’t want to be like some other companies that may have made less friends and more enemies in their process, because realistically whoever we don’t build the Certification Center with, we still like to talk about building commercial Hyperloop routes with. It’s a lot of relationship building for us.”

The state that is ultimately chosen will be in line for training and employment opportunities, Hammer said.

“There’s a lot of good things for the region and the community (we choose),” she said. …

