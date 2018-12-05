West VIrigina Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission names Loughry vacancy applicants

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Applicants to fill the seat left vacant when convicted former justice Allen Loughry resigned last month were announced on Tuesday by the governor.

Monday was the deadline for applicants to apply to the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission to be considered for the appointment by Gov. Jim Justice. On Tuesday, the commission released the names of 17 applicants who applied. The commission will interview the applicants on Dec. 11.

