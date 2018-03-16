West VIrginia’s sports betting law: Model legislation or ‘fatally flawed’?
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a month when the American Gaming Association is projecting that Americans will bet $10 billion on the NCAA men’s basketball tournament — 97 percent illegally — states are looking to follow West Virginia’s lead in legislation to legalize sports betting, with advocates in at least one state touting West Virginia’s new law as model legislation.
At a legislative hearing in Kansas this week, casino operators called on legislators to abandon their version of a sports betting bill and adopt a version more along the lines of the new West Virginia law.
Danielle Boyd, chief counsel for the West Virginia Lottery Commission, has been monitoring the progress of sports betting bills in other states and said of the hearing, “One of them held up the West Virginia bill and said West Virginia is truly model legislation, and said they wouldn’t support any bill that isn’t modeled after the West Virginia legislation.”
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/business/wv-s-sports-betting-law-model-legislation-or-fatally-flawed/article_a67ad8d2-4560-51bd-8dc1-b039a2dc742a.html
