West Virginia’s small businesses recognized during event in Fairmont

By KAITLYN NEFF

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) celebrated West Virginia Small Business Week Winners on Wednesday at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center as a local program part of National Small Business Week, April 29-May 5, 2018.

Featured guests U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, U.S. House of Representatives David B. McKinley, P.E. and SBA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Michelle Christian each spoke to honor the award winners and the small businesses of West Virginia.

“I was just down in Jane Lew visiting with an entrepreneur who has built a company with one man and two trucks to almost 230 people, and the one thing I asked him was ‘How did you do it?’ because he didn’t get the greatest lift off into his education,” Capito said. “He said, ‘Well you know what, I was always just a really hard worker.’

