West Virginia’s Sen. Capito presses EPA’s Pruitt on chemical study

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WASHINGTON — More action is needed to address perfluorinated compounds, including C8 and GenX, the director of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday responding to a question from a West Virginia senator.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., asked Director Scott Pruitt about press reports this week suggesting a delay in the release of a study into contamination was because of a “PR challenge” facing the EPA. Perfluorinated compounds include PFAS, PFOA or C8, and GenX, the successor to C8 in making Teflon at the Washington Works in Wood County.

