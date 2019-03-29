West Virginia’s Manchin, Capito and Ohio senators push nuclear energy bill

Staff reports

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WASHINGTON — A bill to encourage innovation in nuclear energy and ensure advanced reactors can provide clean, safe, affordable and reliable power has been reintroduced by the U.S. senators from Ohio and West Virginia.

The Nuclear Energy Leadership Act would re-establish U.S. leadership in nuclear energy and join innovators from the private and public sectors to develop the next-generation of advanced reactor concepts. The bill was originally introduced in September near the end of the session and was referred to the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, but did not get out of committee.

Among the senators re-introducing the bill were Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Rob Portman of Ohio.