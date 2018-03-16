Latest News:
West Virginia’s legislative session could have been better, senators say

By FRED PACE

HD Media

WV Legislature Photography/Will Price Senator Ron Stollings, D-Boone, speaks during the 2018 session of the West Virginia Legislature.
(West Virginia Legislature Photograpy photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It was the last day of the 83rd session of the West Virginia Legislature and there are always mixed feelings, according to some southern Democrat Senators.

“It could have been worse, but it could have been a whole lot better,” said Senator Ron Stollings, D-Boone.

Stollings, along with Senators Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, and Richard Ojeda, D-Logan, said the best piece of legislation passed during the 60-day session was the bill giving five-percent pay raises to West Virginia teachers, school-service personnel, state employees and state troopers.

