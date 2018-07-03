West Virginia’s legislative delegation sends letter in support of disaster funds

The Journal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — West Virginia’s delegation has joined Gov. Jim Justice in a request for a federal disaster declaration following flooding that wreaked havoc on the region in late May and early June.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., along with U.S. Reps. David McKinley, R-W.Va., Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., have sent a letter to President Donald Trump to express their full support for Justice’s request for a federal disaster declaration for the state of West Virginia. Between May 28 and June 3, eight counties in the Eastern Panhandle experienced severe storms causing flooding, landslides, mudslides and wind damage.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/07/legislators-send-letter-in-support-of-disaster-funds/

