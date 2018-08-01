West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale begins Friday

By SARAH GOODRICH

The Inter-Mountain

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Stretched within a one-hour driving radius between Upshur and Lewis Counties, hundreds of yard sales will be set up for folks to search the best deals beginning Friday.

The two-day West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale — on Friday and Saturday — will allow visitors and community members to hunt through items from clothes and accessories to furniture and lawn mowers. “Those who love a good bargain really get excited for this each year,” said Laura Meadows, executive director for Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “They plan and prepare months in advance, and really embrace the yard sales as a fun trip with friends and family.”

