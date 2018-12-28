West Virginia’s flu season peak is around the corner, but not too late for a vaccination
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The historic sudden peak of flu season in West Virginia is likely a few weeks away — and while preliminary surveillance has tracked its activity marginally lower than recent years, health officials noted the virus’s unpredictability and strongly advised getting vaccinated.
Flu cases currently make up less than 1 percent of all emergency hospital visits in the state, according to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, compared to around 2.5 percent this time last year.
The 2017-18 flu season was one of the worst this decade, peaking between the first week of January to the end of February and accounting for as many as 8 percent of all emergency-room visits.
