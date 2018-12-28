Latest News:
By December 28, 2018 Read More →

West Virginia’s flu season peak is around the corner, but not too late for a vaccination

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

Stephanie Log receives a flu shot from Layana Biglow of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in 2017 at the West End Library in Huntington. Flu shots are available for free to Cabell County residents at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch file photo by Sholten Singer)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The historic sudden peak of flu season in West Virginia is likely a few weeks away — and while preliminary surveillance has tracked its activity marginally lower than recent years, health officials noted the virus’s unpredictability and strongly advised getting vaccinated.

Flu cases currently make up less than 1 percent of all emergency hospital visits in the state, according to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, compared to around 2.5 percent this time last year.

The 2017-18 flu season was one of the worst this decade, peaking between the first week of January to the end of February and accounting for as many as 8 percent of all emergency-room visits.

Read the entire article

See more from The Herald-Dispatch

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.