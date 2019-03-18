West Virginia’s blue ribbon higher education panel pushes legislation quietly

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Blue Ribbon Commission on Four-Year Higher Education hasn’t had a full meeting since December and never met the deadline for their final report. Yet, a number of their proposals were pushed during the 2019 legislative session.

These include a $12.8 million budget increase spread out among the state’s 10 four-year colleges and universities and loosening of reporting requirements to the Higher Education Policy Commission. It also included failed efforts to eliminate the HEPC and to free two universities from HEPC oversight.

The blue ribbon commission’s last full meeting was Dec. 13, 2018. The commission’s governance subcommittee met Jan. 4 to continue work on legislation to eliminate the HEPC and replace it with an Office of Postsecondary Education, a move that has not had full support from commission members. The subcommittee was supposed to present their draft legislation to the full commission, but another meeting was never called.