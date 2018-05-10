West Virginia’s 2018 hunting season will extend into 2019
By JOHN McCOY
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginians will soon have more days devoted to deer hunting.
State wildlife officials have voted to extend the 2018 whitetail hunt into 2019 by creating an entirely new season and by extending an existing season.
The new season, dubbed “Mountaineer Heritage Season,” will be open to hunters willing to use primitive weapons — longbows or recurve bows, or muzzle-loading flintlock or sidelock percussion rifles.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/outdoors/hunting_and_fishing/wv-s-hunting-season-will-extend-into/article_13d26529-fa7f-57e9-9f89-0e7336e035a3.html
