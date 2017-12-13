West Virginia Woman’s March group to protest GOP tax plan in Beckley
By WENDY HOLDREN
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Women’s March will protest the Republican effort to rewrite the tax code at noon Saturday in downtown Beckley.
The protest will begin at Rep. Evan Jenkin’s office, 307 Prince St., and will continue to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s office at 220 N. Kanawha St.
Anyone interested in the financial and social impact the tax bill will have on West Virginians is welcome to attend.
“In West Virginia, 69,000 people would lose health insurance, and 55,000 families would see a tax increase,” the release said. “As Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., states, ‘Fundamentally, the bill has been mislabeled. From a truth-in-advertising standpoint, it would have been a lot simpler if we just acknowledged reality on this bill, which is it’s fundamentally a corporate tax reduction and restructuring bill, period.’”
The release said the plan has also been criticized for its hastiness and partisanship. The most recent iteration, which passed in the Senate around 2 a.m. Dec. 2, was 479 pages long. It was released to Democrats just a few short hours before the vote, and featured what Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., described as “hand scribbled policy changes on it that can’t be read.”
The release said the CBO has calculated the bill will add $1.4 trillion to the deficit. The bill would also likely make it more difficult for addicts to receive treatment, due to its changes to health care.
For more information about the protest, contact Carol Workman at 304-207-8820 or wvmarch.carol@gmail.com.
Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren