West Virginia University Day at PNC Park set for July 24

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Alumni, faculty, staff, students, retirees and their families are invited to West Virginia University Day at PNC Park as the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals July 24. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Two ticket options are available for purchase

A bus trip and ticket option that includes a reserved game ticket, round-trip coach bus transportation from Morgantown to PNC Park, a pepperoni roll snack, bottled water and an official Pittsburgh Pirates and West Virginia University co-branded hat. The cost is $55 for WVU Alumni Association members and $60 for non-members.

Reserve your seat on the bus and at the game.

Individuals who would prefer to travel on their own to the ballpark can order a reserved game ticket and co-branded hat by visiting pirates.com/wvu. The cost for that option is $23.

Buses will depart from the Erickson Alumni Center or the WVU Coliseum on the afternoon of the game at 3:15 p.m., returning approximately 30 minutes after the last out. Participants will be notified of the specific departure location as July 24, approaches.

If you’d like to sit with multiple persons at the game, it is suggested you purchase your tickets together.

West Virginia University Day at PNC Park is co-sponsored by the Pittsburgh Pirates, WVU Alumni Association and the Greater Pittsburgh Chapter of the WVU Alumni Association.

Contact Kevin Berry at 304.293-4731 or kbberry@mail.wvu.edu with questions.

