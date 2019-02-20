Latest News:
West Virginia teachers, volunteers make sure students are fed while schools closed

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

Rene Thomas and other volunteers provided food for students out of school at Central United methodist Church in Huntington on Tuesday.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Lori Wolfe)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Work stoppage days are far from vacations for too many students across West Virginia. For thousands, the only meals eaten in a day are served from the cafeteria.

Simply put: No school, no food.

Likewise, Tuesday wasn’t a day off for many teachers either. In Cabell County, dozens volunteered to help cook, stock and personally deliver meals in the communities they would otherwise serve in the classroom.

