West Virginia teachers, volunteers make sure students are fed while schools closed
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Work stoppage days are far from vacations for too many students across West Virginia. For thousands, the only meals eaten in a day are served from the cafeteria.
Simply put: No school, no food.
Likewise, Tuesday wasn’t a day off for many teachers either. In Cabell County, dozens volunteered to help cook, stock and personally deliver meals in the communities they would otherwise serve in the classroom.
