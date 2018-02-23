West Virginia teachers’ strike enters second day

By JOSELYN KING and ALAN OLSEN

WHEELING, W.Va. — Defying West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s characterization of their efforts as “illegal,” teachers throughout the Northern Panhandle picketed in front of schools throughout Thursday to protest what they believe are low wages and poor benefits.

Teachers in Ohio County braved cold rains and near freezing temperatures as they started the first day of a two-day walkout called to draw state leaders’ attentions to concerns about benefits, wages and “respect.” They are expected to also be out today.

Triadelphia Middle School special education teacher Marsha Roth has been an educator for 40 years. On Thursday, she stood on a picket line for the second time in her career. Roth said the issues presently faced by teachers are the same as they were in 1990, when West Virginia teachers last struck over pay issues. They are upset over increasing health costs, a 1 percent pay raise that doesn’t cover the cost of the premium increases for many. They also oppose the concept of charter schools and school vouchers in West Virginia, she said.

