West Virginia teacher strike now underway

Staff reports

The Register-Herald

Fayette County teachers and schools service personnel hold a protest outside the Oak Hill school complex on Oyler Ave., as teachers hold a statewide strike in opposition to the omnibus education bill in the legislature on Tuesday.
(Register-Herald photo by Chris Jackson)

OAK HILL, W.Va. — West Virginia teachers and school employees are on strike today in opposition of the omnibus education bill.

In an interview Monday, Tega Toney, an Oak Hill High School teacher, president of AFT-Fayette County and vice president of AFT-West Virginia, said main sticking points included provisions allowing seven charter schools in the state, education savings accounts, and the change to the importance of teacher seniority.

By 10 p.m. Monday, 54 of 55 counties throughout the state had announced schools would be closed. Putnam County remained open.

