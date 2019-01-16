West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals presents reduced budget

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, being mindful of the spending controversies over the last 15 months, presented lawmakers a budget request several million dollars less than the previous fiscal year.

Chief Justice Beth Walker went before the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday with the court’s budget request. She was joined by justices Tim Armstead, Evan Jenkins and John Hutchinson. One of the state’s three branches of government, the supreme court not only funds the highest court, but also the circuit courts, family courts, magistrate courts, probation employees, and an administrative staff.

