West Virginia Supreme Court: Error in drug arrest posting isn’t libelous
By COURTNEY HESSLER
The Herald-Dispatch
KENOVA, W.Va. — Although a Wayne County police department posted incorrect information online about a 2015 drug arrest of a man, the error did not rise to the level of defamation, the West Virginia Supreme Court ruled last week.
The ruling comes after an appeal was filed when a Wayne County Circuit Court judge ruled against Jeremy Walters, who was requesting a judgment against the city of Kenova and Ray Mossman, the former police chief, for an erroneous Facebook post on a police department Facebook page indicating Walters had been arrested for a drug crime for which he had not been charged.
The justices voted 4-1 to uphold the circuit court’s ruling, with Justice Robin Jean Davis disagreeing with the decision.
