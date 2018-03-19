West Virginia Supreme Court: Complete internet restriction violates 1st Amendment
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Supreme Court has ruled it is a violation of the First Amendment to completely restrict a person’s access to the internet as a condition of their parole from prison, and that such restrictions must be tailored based on the nature of a person’s crime.
The justices ruled it was unconstitutional for the West Virginia Parole Board to revoke a man’s parole because his girlfriend had a computer with internet access, even though he didn’t use the computer, Justice Menis Ketchum wrote in the court’s opinion handed down March 12.
The court also said the parole board had revoked the man’s parole and sent him back to jail even though there was no evidence to show he violated parole.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/cops_and_courts/wv-supreme-court-complete-internet-restriction-violates-st-amendment/article_7f686619-49a5-5773-b18e-b8934cc62296.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail