West Virginia Senate votes to fund PEIA with sports betting
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — As teachers and school personnel prepare to strike across West Virginia, partially because of rising health care costs, the state Senate unanimously passed an amendment to direct revenue from sports betting to the Public Employees Insurance Agency’s stabilization fund.
The measure was added to Senate Bill 415, legislation that would permit sports betting at West Virginia’s five casinos. The legislation, however, would only go into effect if Congress acts to authorize sports wagering on the national level, or if the U.S. Supreme Court renders an opinion permitting states to start sports betting games.
