West Virginia Senate Rules Committee to meet today on teacher pay
By ANDREA LANNOM
The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON — Senate President Mitch Carmichael said lawmakers will try to have a fix for the teacher pay bill before the Rules Committee meets this afternoon.
The Senate sent a bill that would increase salaries of teachers, school service personnel and State Police to the Rules Committee last week.
The bill passed by the House proposes a 2 percent raise the first year and a 1 percent raise for each of the next three years. It also proposes a 2 percent raise for State Police and school service personnel the first year, and a 1 percent increase the following year.
Sen. Mitch Carmichael said the goal is to have something worked out ahead of Tuesday’s meeting and then take care of any changes to the bill in a full Senate session following that meeting.
