West Virginia Senate Rules Committee to meet today on teacher pay

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON — Senate President Mitch Carmichael said lawmakers will try to have a fix for the teacher pay bill before the Rules Committee meets this afternoon.

The Senate sent a bill that would increase salaries of teachers, school service personnel and State Police to the Rules Committee last week.

The bill passed by the House proposes a 2 percent raise the first year and a 1 percent raise for each of the next three years. It also proposes a 2 percent raise for State Police and school service personnel the first year, and a 1 percent increase the following year.

The Senate’s original version called for a 5 percent pay raise for teachers over five years and a 2 percent raise for other employees over two years — both amounting to 1 percent each year.

Sen. Mitch Carmichael said the goal is to have something worked out ahead of Tuesday’s meeting and then take care of any changes to the bill in a full Senate session following that meeting.

