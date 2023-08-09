WV Senate President Craig Blair elected chair of the Council of State Governments – Southern Office

West Virginia to host 2024 Southern Legislative Conference at The Greenbrier

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair was unanimously elected as the 2023-2024 chair of CSG South on July 11, 2023 at the Southern Legislative Conference in Charleston, South Carolina.

Senate President Craig Blair

As chair, President Blair will preside over the Executive Committee of CSG South as well as the Southern Legislative Conference through the coming year. He also will assist in shaping the program for the 78th SLC Annual Meeting, to be held at The Greenbrier in West Virginia in July 2024. The meeting, which is the nation’s largest regional state government forum, is expected to draw more than 1,800 attendees from the South.

“Hosting the Southern Legislative Conference at The Greenbrier in West Virginia will be an amazing opportunity to share West Virginia’s unique history and culture – from the rolling rivers and sounds of the Appalachian Mountains to our deep-rooted American history – everyone will find a home here,” said Blair. “As we celebrate our rich heritage, this meeting also provides an opportunity to highlight West Virginia’s many successful policies and initiatives and share these ideas with other Southern state policymakers,” Blair said.

West Virginia has previously hosted the meeting three times, most recently in 2012.

About CSG South

Established In 1947, The Council of State Governments Southern Office (CSG South) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that exists to support members in all three branches of state government. At CSG South we act as an extension of state government, fostering the exchange of insights and ideas to help state officials and staff shape public policy and create problem-solving partnerships.

The mission of CSG South is to promote and strengthen intergovernmental cooperation among its 15 member states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. Predominantly, this is achieved through the ongoing work of CSG South’s seven standing committees and supporting groups.

Legislative leadership, members, and staff depend on CSG South to identify and analyze solutions for the most prevalent and unique policy issues facing Southern state governments. We facilitate outreach in state capitols, leadership development, staff exchange programs, domestic and international policy delegations, and other efforts to support state policymakers and legislative staff in their work to build stronger, more successful states.

The Southern Legislative Conference (SLC) is the largest regional gathering of legislative members and staff. SLC boasts an array of well-established programs—focusing on both existing and emerging state government innovations and solutions—providing policymakers and staff diverse opportunities to interact with experts and share their knowledge with colleagues.