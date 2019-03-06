West Virginia Senate passes medical cannabis banking fix

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The bill fixing the banking issue for medical marijuana could be on the governor’s desk this week.

The West Virginia Senate Tuesday passed House Bill 2538, providing banking services to medical cannabis, in a 29-4 vote with no debate. The bill’s next stop is the desk of Gov. Jim Justice for his signature. HB 2538 solves a problem plaguing the state Medical Cannabis Program: how to handle fees, penalties and taxes derived from a drug that remains on the federal Schedule 1 list along side heroin and cocaine.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel