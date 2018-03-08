West VIrginia Senate passes bill nixing homeschooler GED requirement for Promise
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate Wednesday passed legislation that would eliminate the current requirement that home-schooled students earn a high school equivalency degree to be eligible for the state’s Promise Scholarship.
Students can currently earn a high school equivalency degree through the GED and TASC tests. Senate Bill 319, if Gov. Jim Justice signs it into law, will nix the requirement that homeschoolers get the equivalency degree.
The bill wouldn’t lower the ACT or SAT score requirement for all students for eligibility.
