West Virginia Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns: Budget woes will give way to reform

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns said unlike the last two years, budget concerns shouldn’t consume the time and energy of state lawmakers when they return to Charleston next month — but they still could have a taxing time reforming the state’s tax code.

The West Virginia Legislature begins its regular session on Jan. 10. Ferns said the state budget “looks like it is in better condition this year,” and he believes there will be more time for lawmakers to consider tax reform legislation. State officials had set the projected budget deficit for West Virginia as high as $500 million for 2017-18.

