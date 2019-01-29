West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee passes governor’s intermediate appeals court proposal

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Senate committee passed Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to add another layer to the state court system Monday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee looked at Senate Bill 266 Monday morning and afternoon, which creates the West Virginia Appellate Review Reorganization Act of 2019.

SB 266, introduced on behalf of the governor’s office, creates an intermediate appeals court underneath the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. The introduced version of the bill called for the creation of two three-judge panels dividing the state into two districts. The committee substitute shrinks that to one panel covering the entire state.