West Virginia Senate education bill’s proposed education savings accounts explained
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate’s education overhaul bill would create something called education savings accounts, which only operate in five other states.
Here’s how the legislation (SB 451) would design West Virginia’s program:
The state would give parents about $3,200 annually to educate each participating child through various means aside from a full-time public education. Those include religious and secular private schooling, online education and tutoring.
