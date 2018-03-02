West Virginia Senate considers putting pay raise toward PEIA as teacher strike continues
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN and RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Thursday, one week into the statewide public school employee strike, which will continue Friday with public schools in all 55 counties closed, the West Virginia Senate pumped the brakes on a bill that would give teachers, school service personnel and the State Police a 5 percent raise.
Instead, Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, sent the legislation (House Bill 4145) to the Senate Finance Committee to change it and create a long-term revenue source for Public Employees Insurance Agency health coverage.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/wv-senate-considers-putting-pay-raise-toward-peia-as-teacher/article_2604ce6f-a9bd-565b-8431-74807dab1445.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail