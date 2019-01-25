West Virginia Senate Committee advances bill to make home rule pilot program permanent

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — A bill to make West Virginia’s Municipal Home Rule Pilot Program permanent in the state is on its way to a vote in the state Senate.

The Senate Committee on Government Organization approved Senate Bill 4 on Thursday. The measure would establish the Municipal Home Rule Pilot Program as a permanent program identified as the Municipal Home Rule Program. It provides that any ordinance, act, resolution, rule or regulation enacted pursuant to the Municipal Home Rule Pilot Program “shall continue until repealed.”

The bill expands eligibility to participate in the home rule program to additional municipalities. When the pilot program was created in 2007, just four cities were included — Wheeling, Charleston, Huntington and Bridgeport, W.Va. The number of cities is now up to 34.

Read the entire article

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register