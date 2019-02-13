West Virginia Senate bill would raise tobacco-use age to 21

By LORI KERSEY

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Senate Health and Human Resources Committee on Tuesday passed a bill that would raise West Virginia’s legal tobacco-use age from 18 to 21.

The committee passed a substitute version of Senate Bill 348. The bill will next go to the Judiciary for possible consideration.

The legislation would impose a misdemeanor and fines of $300 for the first offense, at least $600 for second offense and at least $1,000 for the third offense of selling or providing tobacco products to people under age 21.

