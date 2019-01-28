West Virginia Senate bill would allow jail workers to carry firearms

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Last year West Virginia lawmakers agreed to a provision allowing corrections employees to carry firearms on the job, but the words are missing from the comprehensive corrections bill signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice.

Senate Majority Leader Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, this session has introduced a stand-alone measure to permit the employees to carry guns. Senate Bill 337 is currently before the Senate Government Organization committee.

“Last year, we had the really big comprehensive corrections bill, and that measure was in the bill at all stages,” Weld said. “Somehow that paragraph got left out when it went to the governor for signature. The Department of Corrections asked me if I would sponsor the legislation.