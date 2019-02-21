West Virginia Senate approves incentives for cities, counties to consolidate services

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia’s counties and municipalities could get financial incentives to work together to provide public services under a bill before the State Legislature.

Senate Bill 117 passed the Senate this week in a 32-0 vote, and is now before the House Government Organization Committee. Under the measure, counties who consolidate would become eligible for a 10 percent discount in their monthly regional jail bill for a period of 10 years following the consolidation.

