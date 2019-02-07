West Virginia Senate advances bill to raise minimum pensions for public school/state retirees
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislation to increase minimum pensions for retired public school and other state employees to $750 a month cleared a first hurdle Wednesday, advancing from the West Virginia Senate’s Pensions Committee.
It would be the first increase in the pension “floor” since the minimum retirement benefit was raised to $500 a month in 2000, and would cost the state about $6.6 million a year.
Jeff Fleck, executive director of the Consolidated Public Retirement Board, said Senate Bill 341 is intended to assist retirees who worked in lower-paid positions or who have been retired for a long time.
