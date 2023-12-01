West Virginia Sen. Capito will do ‘everything in my power’ to save Charleston postal facility

By Charles Young, WV News

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she will “do everything in my power” to avert the closure of the U.S. Postal Service’s Charleston Processing & Distribution Center.

Capito, during her weekly news briefing Thursday, said she is working alongside other West Virginia officials as they attempt to prevent the facility from being relocated to Pennsylvania.

The facility currently employs around 800 people, Capito said.

“We need to preserve the jobs — that’s No. 1 with me,” she said. “No. 2, I talked with the mayor, the mayor of Charleston, to see what kind of information or pre-information maybe the city might have gotten or maybe the region may have gotten.”

City and regional officials were apparently told “nothing,” Capito said.

“Which is exceedingly disappointing to me,” she said. “The post office needs to be transparent, and that’s why I’ve been trying to get the postmaster, Mr. DeJoy, on the phone. I haven’t quite reached him yet.”

