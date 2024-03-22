West Virginia Sen. Capito unsure why Manchin has moved to block judicial picks

By Charles Young, WV News

WASHINGTON, DC — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she doesn’t know why her fellow West Virginia senator has decided to block President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as first reported by Politico, has announced plans to vote against any of the president’s judicial picks if the candidate does not have support from a Republican.

“Just one Republican. That’s all I’m asking for. Give me something bipartisan. This is my own little filibuster. If they can’t get one Republican, I vote for none. I’ve told (Democrats) that. I said, ‘I’m sick and tired of it. I can’t take it anymore,’” Manchin said in an interview Wednesday.

Capito, speaking during her weekly press briefing Thursday, said she was unsure of Manchin’s motivations.

“I can’t explain, all of a sudden, why he’s decided to vote against these,” she said. “Because I think he’s voted for some in the past.”

