West Virginia selected for pilot for addiction treatment rating system

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — West Virginia has been chosen as one of five states to partner on the development and implementation of a rating system for addiction treatment programs.

During the 24-month pilot program, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will work with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending the devastation of addiction.

The release said the rating system will align with ongoing initiatives in West Virginia to improve the quality of addiction treatment by ensuring care is delivered using evidence-based best practices.

