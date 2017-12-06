West Virginia Secretary of State: State needs more full-time farmers

By JOSELYN KING

WHEELING, W.Va. — The decline of coal mining also has led to a decrease in the number of dairy and cattle farmers in West Virginia, according to state Secretary of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.

Leonhardt visited the Northern Panhandle Tuesday, taking time to tour local farming operations and meet with farmers, extension agents and high school students involved with farming.

The day ended with an informational dinner at the Ohio County Event Center at The Highlands, during which Leonhardt addressed West Virginia growers, producers and associated businesses. The tour and dinner were sponsored by the West Virginia University Extension Service and the Northern Panhandle Conservation District.

