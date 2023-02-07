West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and State Treasurer Riley Moore to address Feb. 13 Pro-Life Rally Crowd at State Capitol

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Supporters of West Virginians for Life (WVFL) will gather at the Capitol on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for annual Pro-Life Rally Day. The main event is a rally at noon in the lower rotunda.

Confirmed speakers are Secretary of State Mac Warner and State Treasurer Riley Moore. WVFL is advocating support for The Women’s Right to Know Act (SB 552) and The Support for Mothers and Babies Act (HB 2002). The lead Sponsor of SB 552 is Senator Patricia Rucker. The lead Sponsor of HB 2002 is Delegate Dean Jeffries. Pro-life legislators will be encouraged to say a few words to the crowd.

National Right to Life Political Director Karen Cross and WVFL President Wanda Franz, Ph.D. will speak. Father Ondeck from Saint Patrick’s in Weston will give the invocation, while Pastor Tom Price of Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle in Dunbar will pronounce the benediction.

Other highlights include special music from Pastor Joey McCutcheon and Frank Tettenburn, and the annual Prayer Processional immediately following the Rally, in which walkers will carry crosses. For more information, call 304-594-9845.

West Virginians for Life, the state affiliate of the National Right to Life Committee, is the state’s largest pro-life group with more than 30 local chapters. West Virginians for Life works through legislation, education, and political action to protect those threatened by abortion, infanticide, and euthanasia.