By MICHAEL ERB

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Area schools will be closed today, the seventh day in a statewide teacher and service personnel work stoppage.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, officials announced Wood County Schools would be closed today, Code C, meaning personnel do not report. By 5 p.m., 43 of the district’s 55 school districts had closed, with the remaining counties expected to follow suit.

The school closing notifications began rolling in after the West Virginia Senate adjourned Thursday, with lawmakers announcing plans to send bill containing a 5 percent pay increase for teachers and police as well as 3 percent increase for other public employees to the Senate Finance Committee. The funding for the bill will be reviewed and likely redirected toward the state’s Public Employees Insurance Agency.

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/03/west-virginia-schools-stay-closed-as-strike-continues/

