West Virginia school worker pay raise stalled in WV Senate

By Ryan Quinn and Jake Zuckerman

The Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate refused Friday to take action, on the full Senate floor or in a committee, on a bill for 5 percent across-the-board school employee and State Police pay raises for next fiscal year — legislation that a gathering of county school superintendents agreed Friday would get teachers and service personnel back into schools.

More than 40 of the state’s 55 county superintendents waited from noon or earlier Friday to meet with Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, who finally arrived around 3:30 p.m., after a Senate floor session during which Finance Committee Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, announced he was canceling a committee meeting, previously scheduled for Friday afternoon, where House Bill 4145 could’ve been discussed.

When asked when the bill would run, Blair said it would depend on when he gets a fiscal note and information on things like where the money is coming from and excess property tax levies. He also said he wants to give senators time to prepare amendments. …

Read the entire article at https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/school-worker-pay-raise-stalled-in-wv-senate/article_e6daa5d8-3ffc-5d3b-8986-14f22c9524e0.html

Read more articles at https://www.wvgazettemail.com