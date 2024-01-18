By Logan Cottrell, The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Snow days aren’t always what they used to be.

When snowy, frigid weather closes schools throughout the region and state, it might just be another day in the classroom for students, although the classroom will actually be their kitchen, living room or bedroom.

Many school systems have created nontraditional instruction days. These can be used when a school system goes over its allotment of snow days, or even before.

Rather than getting a day off and having to make it up later to get to the required 180 days of instruction, students stay at home and complete packets assigned by teachers. Meanwhile, teachers report to school.

“Harrison County calls non-traditional instruction days Ice Days,” Superintendent Dora Stutler said. “We have been prepared to call one of these days since October. Our teachers and principals are responsible for creating these packets to hand out to the students. This is just a contingency in case we run out of snow days.”

Upshur County follows the Arctic Academy system, Superintendent Christy Miller said.

“Teachers will have to prepare packets for the students to complete,” she said. “Those students will have three days after the Arctic Academy day to complete the packet and receive a grade. We always make sure to notify parents when we will be having one of those days.”

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-school-systems-add-a-twist-to-snow-days/article_d41d0064-afdc-11ee-8a28-ff213e516d81.html