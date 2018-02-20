West Virginia school closures for Thursday and Friday up to local superintendents

By WENDY HOLDREN

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a meeting Monday in Charleston between county superintendents and State Superintendent Dr. Steven Paine, the decision to close school during the employee walkout Thursday and Friday is up to each county superintendent.

In a release, AFT-West Virginia, WVEA and WVSSPA said despite negotiation efforts, “We have not been able to make the progress needed to avoid further action.”

The Register-Herald was unable to reach many superintendents for comment due to the Charleston meeting, but Raleigh County Superintendent David Price said they will be waiting until Wednesday to make an official announcement.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed for some type of agreement,” Price said. If no agreement is reached, an announcement is expected by Wednesday at noon.

Price added, “At the end of the day, our No. 1 consideration is making sure our kids are safe and taken care of.”

