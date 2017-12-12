West Virginia SBA awards $5.4 million for projects throughout state

By BROOKE BINNS

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — The West Virginia School Building Authority awarded Randolph County Schools with $5.4 million in funding this week that will benefit two elementary schools.

To better accommodate the additional students in Beverly Elementary and George Ward Elementary schools because of the closures of Valley Head Elementary and Homestead Elementary schools, funding will be used for additional classrooms at each school.

In November, Randolph County school officials originally requested SBA funds in the amount of $6.7 million, according to Randolph County Board of Education President Donna Auvil.