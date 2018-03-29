West Virginia S.N.A.P. measure draws ire, praise

Staff reports

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The governor Wednesday signed a bill eliminating the cabinet level Department of the Arts and Education.

Meanwhile, a bill imposing the federal 20-hour weekly work requirement for many food stamp recipients in West Virginia is going to hurt people, a state research group said on Wednesday.

House Bill 4001 signed into law on Tuesday by Gov. Jim Justice “only hurts our communities,” said Seth DiStefano, director of public policy for the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.