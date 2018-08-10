West Virginia Parkways Authority clears way for $172 million bond sale on Tuesday
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Parkways Authority members on Thursday approved the last items of paperwork necessary for $172 million in West Virginia Turnpike bonds to go to market Tuesday.
While the authority had initially aimed for getting the bonds to market in April or May, Parkways General Manager Greg Barr said Thursday he’s hopeful some of the projects to be funded with the bond money will get underway this year.
That includes road safety improvements on W.Va. 10, although Barr noted that Parkways will not oversee the awarding of contracts funded through the Turnpike bonds.
