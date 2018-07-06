Latest News:
West Virginia Parkways Authority clears Turnpike bonds to go to market in early August

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail


(Gazette-Mail file photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With a final vote Thursday by the West Virginia Parkways Authority, the state is on track to sell the first $172 million in Turnpike bonds the week of Aug. 6.

Authority members adopted a Debt and Capital Planning Management Policy, the authority’s last formal action before the first of two rounds of bond sales go to market in August.

“We planned early on to do two bond issues,” Parkways General Manager Greg Barr said afterward. “We’re going to do the smaller bond issue first, $172 million, and see how everything works.”

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/parkways-authority-clears-turnpike-bonds-to-go-to-market-in/article_e7e210ec-59e8-5474-ac3e-c53bcf32b010.html

