West Virginia Parkways Authority begins review of turnpike toll hike

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin the process this morning of reviewing all of the information gathered before making a decision on doubling the turnpike tolls.

Greg Barr, general manager of the authority, announced that a joint finance committee and authority member workshop will be held this morning at 9 a.m. in Charleston.

The purpose of the meeting, he said, is to discuss, ask questions, and obtain information on all aspects of the proposed new toll rates, bonding and discount programs, and any other issues.

Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/deciding-on-turnpike-toll-hike/article_92d9ec0a-67a0-11e8-9ac9-eb3bdb384043.html

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph