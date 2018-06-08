Latest News:
West Virginia park finds solution for stinky, fly-infested toilets

By JOHN McCOY

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Even though it has been used by hires and backpackers for more than a year, Camp Creek’s existing micro-flush toilet is as odor free as it was on the day it was built. Red wriggler worms devour wastes that fall into the toilet’s pit and covert them to topsoil within a week.
(Gazette-Mail photo by John McCoy)

CAMP CREEK, W.Va.   There are few things more gross than an earthen pit toilet in a public campground.

Even when they’re well-kept, they stink and they attract flies. Summer heat can make an afternoon trip to the loo downright disgusting.

Not for long, though — at least at southern West Virginia’s Camp Creek State Park and Forest.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/outdoors/recreation/wv-park-finds-solution-for-stinky-fly-infested-toilets/article_0a7874f5-6d56-56ce-be14-f76b419d6c38.html

