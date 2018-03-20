West Virginia officials respond to Trump’s plan to combat the opioid epidemic
By WENDY HOLDREN
The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — During a visit Monday in West Virginia, the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services overviewed President Donald Trump’s plan to combat the opioid epidemic.
Dr. Elinore F. McCance-Katz, who also leads the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), shared five main points of the plan:
A new public awareness campaign to educate Americans about the risks associated with the misuse of opioids;
Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/w-va-officials-respond-to-trump-s-plan-to-combat/article_1360efff-0504-5ea0-a4dd-b17012b19345.html
See more from The Register-Herald