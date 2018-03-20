West Virginia officials respond to Trump’s plan to combat the opioid epidemic

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — During a visit Monday in West Virginia, the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services overviewed President Donald Trump’s plan to combat the opioid epidemic.

Dr. Elinore F. McCance-Katz, who also leads the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), shared five main points of the plan:

A new public awareness campaign to educate Americans about the risks associated with the misuse of opioids;

— Expansion of treatment and recovery services for those who need assistance in getting their lives back on track;

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/w-va-officials-respond-to-trump-s-plan-to-combat/article_1360efff-0504-5ea0-a4dd-b17012b19345.html

See more from The Register-Herald